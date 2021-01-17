Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Nord/LB raised Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

