Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 239,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

