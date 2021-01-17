Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $16.50. Atento shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.10 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

