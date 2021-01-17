AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,648.24 ($112.99).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,592 ($99.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,606.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.