AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,648.24 ($112.99).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,592 ($99.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,606.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,224.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

