Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $416,384.76 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 246.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $407,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

