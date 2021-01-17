Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $416,384.76 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.