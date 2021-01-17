Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 7.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares were down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 888,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,198,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 484,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
