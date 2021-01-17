Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Down 7.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares were down 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 888,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,198,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 484,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 411,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

