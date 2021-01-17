Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0051

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Arion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $68,303.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00047216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00127157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00248038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,062.73 or 0.96703088 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,455,787 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

