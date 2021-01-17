Arden Trust Co Sells 984 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

