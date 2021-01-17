Arden Trust Co Sells 3,414 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

