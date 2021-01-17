Arden Trust Co Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

