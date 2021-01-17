Arden Trust Co Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Etsy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $204.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

