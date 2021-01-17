Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

