Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

