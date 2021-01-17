Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 626,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

