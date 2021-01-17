APR Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 56% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $14,149.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000850 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00329872 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012655 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,419,443 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars.

