Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading 23.5% Higher

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price shot up 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $11.00. 11,658,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 4,733,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

