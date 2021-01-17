Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 449,600 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

APDN stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 11,729,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,112. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

