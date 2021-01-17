Apache (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $21.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

