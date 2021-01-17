AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. AO World has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

