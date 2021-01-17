Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Argus from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.37.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.85. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.