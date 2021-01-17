Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

