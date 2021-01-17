Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

