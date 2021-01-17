Analyzing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Danaos alerts:

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $447.24 million 1.60 $131.25 million $9.17 3.14 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danaos and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 57.93%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Danaos beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.