Analyzing Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Covista Communications alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Covista Communications and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Covista Communications has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covista Communications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covista Communications and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OI $4.55 billion 0.02 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Covista Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

About Covista Communications

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Covista Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covista Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.