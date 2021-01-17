Analyzing China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Liberal Education and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 1 6 0 2.86

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $16.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.12%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.55 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.92 $938.48 million $0.07 203.00

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25%

Summary

Laureate Education beats China Liberal Education on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.