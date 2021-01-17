Analyzing Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) & Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Celyad Oncology and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.14%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.80%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Celyad Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Celyad Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A Galectin Therapeutics N/A -56.13% -49.42%

Risk and Volatility

Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Galectin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 11,660.81 -$32.07 million ($2.57) -3.25 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.29 million ($0.39) -5.62

Galectin Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celyad Oncology. Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celyad Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics beats Celyad Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It is also developing CYAD-101, an allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; and CYAD-103, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's other preclinical candidates include CYAD-211, a CAR-T candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CYAD-221, a CAR-T candidate targeting CD19 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CYAD-231, a dual specific CAR-T candidate targeting NKG2D and an undisclosed membrane protein. Celyad Oncology has licensing agreement with Novartis International AG regarding the United States patents related to allogeneic CAR-T cells; and agreements with Horizon Discovery Group plc for the use of its shRNA technology to generate second non-gene-edited allogeneic platform. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.