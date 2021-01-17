Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.44) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.52). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

NYSE SAVE opened at $25.73 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after buying an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

