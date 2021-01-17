Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $432.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.10 million and the highest is $437.60 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $463.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

MTW stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

