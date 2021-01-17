Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

PAYC traded down $13.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.00. 544,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.07. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

