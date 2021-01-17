Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

