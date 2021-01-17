Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.37 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

