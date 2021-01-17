Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.40. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 430,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

