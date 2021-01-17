Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 446,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

