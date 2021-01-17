Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

Shares of ADI opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

