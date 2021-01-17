Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 229,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

