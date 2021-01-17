Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 6.3%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 4,221,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,608,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $926,035.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and sold 253,010 shares valued at $5,601,410. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

