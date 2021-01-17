Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATVK opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Ameritek Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Ameritek Ventures
