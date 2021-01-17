Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATVK opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Ameritek Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

