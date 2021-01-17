Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 7.8%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.61. 2,698,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,525,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

