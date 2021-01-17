American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMWL. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. 11,666,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,229. American Well has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $190,772,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $296,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $352,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

