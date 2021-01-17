American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

