Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.