Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

