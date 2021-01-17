Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 567,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 569,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.