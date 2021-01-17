alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

AOX stock opened at €14.66 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.96.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

