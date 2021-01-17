ALQO Price Reaches $0.0363 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, ALQO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALQO has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001241 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.