Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by Cowen from $154.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 711,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,319. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

