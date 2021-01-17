Aleph.im Market Capitalization Achieves $10.75 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $759,317.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00254463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00070606 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.49 or 0.97615684 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,727,966 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

