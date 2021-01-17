Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 5,861,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,110,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.