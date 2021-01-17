Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. 2,837,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,014. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

